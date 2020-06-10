Oheneba Nana Yaw Boamah is a male Ghanaian fashion designer and creative director of Bespoke fashion brand Abrantie the Gentleman in Ghana.

Abrantie the Gentleman has won many awards for his originality, creativity, and class and we are always eager to see his next collections.

The designer has styled Ghanaian male celebrities including John Dumelo, James Gardiner, Fiifi Coleman, Kalybos, Stonebwoy, Bismark the joke, Jay Foley amongst others at top events held inside and outside the country.

When it comes to elegant male African print outfits, Abrantie the Gentleman is surely the boss.

Here is a compilation of male celebrities who rocked the designer's style and they simply looked amazing.

Kalybos

James Gardiner

Bismark the joke

Stonebwoy

John Dumelo

Fiifi Coleman