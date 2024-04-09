8 statements Gen Zs make through their fashion choices

Far from seeing fashion as just clothes on one’s back, Gen Z views it as a canvas for political statements, personal stories, and cultural dialogue.

Eight ways Gen Z is reshaping the fashion landscape to mirror their values

1. Gender fluidity

ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Z is leading the charge in breaking down traditional gender norms in fashion. From androgynous clothing to unisex collections, they champion a fashion landscape where anyone can wear anything, free from gender constraints.

2. Thrifting and vintage

Shopping In a push against fast fashion, many in Gen Z opt for thrift and vintage pieces, creating unique looks while promoting sustainability.

Thrifting allows for personal style to shine, proving that one-of-a-kind fashion doesn’t have to break the bank or the planet.

An AI image of a Gen Z in stylish fashion Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

3. DIY fashion

The rise of DIY fashion among Gen Z is a testament to their creativity and resourcefulness.

Customizing or creating outfits and accessories not only offers a unique style but also a sense of accomplishment and a personal connection to their clothing.

4. Bold and experimental styles

ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Z is not afraid to experiment with bold patterns, vibrant colors, and unconventional silhouettes. They use fashion to stand out, make statements, and celebrate diversity in style and body types.

5. Statement pieces as conversation starters

Whether it’s a graphic tee with a poignant message or an accessory that sparks conversation, Gen Z uses fashion to express their views on social and political issues, from climate change to human rights.

6. Influencer and celebrity inspiration

Social media and influencers play a significant role in shaping Gen Z’s fashion choices. However, rather than blindly following trends, they adapt these influences to fit their personal style and values, showing the symbiotic relationship between online inspiration and individual expression.

ADVERTISEMENT

With videos totaling more than 32.7 million views on TikTok, long denim skirts are increasingly becoming more popular as we get closer to fall.Many members of Gen Z are thrifting the long fashion staples, and are specifically looking for ones with straight cuts that reach their ankles.It's also become popular to style them with classic pieces like turtlenecks and pointed boots in neutral shades. Business Insider USA

7. Sustainable and ethical fashion

A deep concern for the environment and social justice informs Gen Z’s fashion choices. They prioritize brands that are transparent about their supply chain, use sustainable materials, and treat their workers fairly, using their purchasing power to support ethical practices.

8. Nostalgic revival

ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Z has a penchant for nostalgia, often drawing inspiration from past decades and retro aesthetics.

From '90s grunge to '80s neon, they reinterpret vintage trends through a modern lens, adding their own twist to classic styles and paying homage to cultural icons of the past.

In these myriad ways, Gen Z leverages fashion not just as a means of adorning the body but as a powerful tool for self-expression, advocacy, and identity.

Their approach to fashion underscores a broader cultural shift towards inclusivity, sustainability, and authenticity, heralding a future where fashion is as much about making a difference as it is about making a statement.