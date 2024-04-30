ADVERTISEMENT
60-year-old woman wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires pageant

Temi Iwalaiye

For the first time in history, a 60-year-old woman has won a beauty pageant.

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez won Miss Universe Buenos Aires [Instagram]
Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, a 60-year-old lawyer and journalist from La Plata, Argentina, has shattered expectations and rewritten the rules of beauty pageants.

Her recent victory as Miss Universe Buenos Aires marks a pivotal moment, not only for her journey but also for the evolution of the Miss Universe organisation towards greater inclusivity and diversity.

She will now represent Buenos Aires at the upcoming national selection for Miss Universe Argentina in May 2024.

This groundbreaking shift is a direct result of the Miss Universe Organisation's decision in September 2023 to eliminate age restrictions for contestants. Previously, only women between 18 and 28 were eligible, but now any woman over 18 can participate, opening doors for a wider range of experiences and perspectives.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this new era in beauty pageants," Rodriguez remarked, "where we celebrate women not just for their physical appearance but for the diverse qualities they possess."

Rodriguez's triumph shows that women of all ages are beautiful. This victory signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of beauty pageants, paving the way for a more inclusive and representative future.

