Asamoah Gyan going all glammed up on his birthday is the content we signed for

Berlinda Entsie

Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.

Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan is a year older today November 22, 2021, and he’s glamming all the way.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something the former Black Stars captain is likely to skip.

He has released some photos on Instagram while looking dapper and glamorous.

Asamoah Gyan

Amongst many, the birthday boy was captured in a white outfit while focusing on the camera.

Asamoah Gyan

He further posted in a blue shirt and shorts.

Asamoah Gyan

We love how he complements the outfits with a bucket cap and sunglasses.

Asamoah Gyan

Gyan's photos have led to many followers taking to the comments section to share their birthday wishes for him.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan

Pulse.com.gh wishes him a happy birthday.

Berlinda Entsie

