Asamoah Gyan going all glammed up on his birthday is the content we signed for

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something the former Black Stars captain is likely to skip.

He has released some photos on Instagram while looking dapper and glamorous.

Amongst many, the birthday boy was captured in a white outfit while focusing on the camera.

He further posted in a blue shirt and shorts.

We love how he complements the outfits with a bucket cap and sunglasses.

Gyan's photos have led to many followers taking to the comments section to share their birthday wishes for him.

