Becca's black and burnt orange blazer and denim combo may be your new colour inspiration

Whether an entrepreneur or manager of a company, you have to dress like a woman who commands respect while leading your team.

Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day. They just go for the first corporate outfit they set their eyes on.

Songstress Becca is serving the boss chic vibe as she styles her power suit in the most creative ways. She definitely knows how to make fashion statements with her look.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the media personality is certainly and we are all shades of a girl boss here for it.

She shared a photo on her Instagram page where she was in a black and burnt orange blazer and denim sets.

We love how she went all bright on this fit while looking very well like a boss lady. From the orange camisole to the orange sandals heels. The matching blonde hair and flawless makeup cap gave the style a whole new level and we loved it. She also added a statement necklace.

