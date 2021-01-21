2021 is a year of taking on the fashion world for Second Lady, Samira Bawumia as she keeps serving style goals on our 'gram every time. You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the gram all the time.

Blue is one of the most beautiful colours that instil a sense of confidence and elegance in every woman's look. We spotted some amazing blue outfit on Samira Bawumia's Instagram page and we think it would inspire your style.

Samira Bawumia

She rocked a long-sleeve sky-blue gown that portrayed her glowing skin. The outfit was paired with nude makeup while placing emphasis on her blue eyeshadow matching her dress perfectly.

As usual, Mrs Bawumia didn't leave her paring hijab that didn’t take the attention away from the dress.

We must say black really looks good on the Second Lady and we are here for it.