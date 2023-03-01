Bola Ray marks 46th birthday with stylish photos

The Ghanaian radio and television personality and entrepreneur who is the CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group is among the stylish male celebrities making Ghana proud in the fashion world.

Over the years, Bola Ray has modelled for many fashion brands in the country.

He always looks ethereal in Kaftan and African print shirts and he didn’t disappoint with his birthday look.

Clad in a brown outfit, the fashionista decided to go nude from head to toe which made him stand out from the usual.

He looked amazing when he matched his outfit with beautiful accessories and gave an infectious smile while posing for the camera.

Pulse Ghana

Bola is celebrating this milestone the best way he could; praising and thanking God. He captioned his birthday video, "As I turn a year older today, I am most thankful to God, my family, the people around me and the gift of being alive.

I am grateful for surging all the challenges through the last 365 days. I am not holding back any joy today, I will love every minute of today and laugh as much as possible because today is my day.

This new age should be nothing short of great times and a new year fuller with prosperity, good health and success."

Pulse.com.gh wishes him a happy birthday.

