6 celebrity photos of the week that dripped elegance

Nevertheless, each celebrity brought their own flair to the table, making this week's fashion roundup one to remember. Here are some elegant celebrity photos for this week:

Joselyn Dumas: Fresh off her birthday celebrations, Joselyn wowed in post-birthday photos wearing a stunning green, above-the-knee, one-shoulder dress.

The dress featured a beautiful flower on one side, with luxurious silk material draping from her shoulder all the way to the floor.

Joselyn Dumas

2. Regina Van Helvert: Regina looked elegant in a silky green blouse with dramatic zigzag sleeves, paired with a matching silky green miniskirt. Her chic and bold ensemble certainly turned heads.

Regina van Helvert

3. Benedicta Gafah: Benedicta dazzled in a green see-through gown with a skirt adorned with silk-made flowers, adding a unique and sophisticated twist to her glamorous look.

Benedicta Gafah

However, it seems the men missed the green memo:

KiDi: KiDi stepped out in a casual yet eye-catching look, sporting a vest featuring a drawn version of the American flag, paired with a Curry Ivy hat, keeping his style cool and laid-back.

Kidi

2. Fameye: Fameye went for a sporty vibe, rocking a sea-blue and black jersey that didn't belong to any known team—perhaps it's from his own 'Fameye team'? He finished the look with a silver necklace to match.

Fameye

Sarkodie: Sarkodie opted for a more neutral palette, wearing cream and ash cotton trousers paired with a matching cotton shirt. He completed his look with ash-gold jewellery and a sleek watch, adding a touch of class to his outfit.

Sarkodie

The green theme for the women brought a refreshing and stylish twist to this week’s celebrity fashion, with each lady making a powerful statement in their own way.

On the other hand, the men chose to express their individuality with more relaxed and casual looks, proving that personal style always wins over following trends.