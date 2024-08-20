ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

11 celebs that were born in August

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

August is a popular month for the birthdays of many well-known celebrities, especially in the entertainment industry. Here’s a list of celebrities who were born in August:

August celebs
August celebs

Recommended articles

  • Van Vicker is a renowned Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur known for his roles in numerous Nollywood and Ghanaian films. He has earned a reputation as one of West Africa's leading actors.
Van Vicker [Instagram/iam_vanvicker]
Van Vicker [Instagram/iam_vanvicker] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Caroline Sampson is a well-known Ghanaian radio and television personality. She has hosted several shows and is admired for her engaging on-air presence.
Caroline Sampson
Caroline Sampson ece-auto-gen
  • Becca is a celebrated Ghanaian singer and songwriter who has made a significant impact on the African music scene. With hits like "You Lied to Me," Becca has garnered numerous awards and a large fan base.
Becca
Becca Becca Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Nana Ama McBrown is a beloved Ghanaian actress and television presenter. Known for her versatility and captivating performances, she is one of Ghana’s most respected figures in the entertainment industry.
Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana
  • King Promise is a popular Ghanaian singer and songwriter, known for his smooth vocals and hit songs like "CCTV" and "Sisa." He’s one of the leading voices in contemporary Ghanaian music.
ADVERTISEMENT
King Promise
King Promise Pulse Ghana
  • Kafui Danku is a Ghanaian actress, producer, and author. She has starred in and produced several successful Ghanaian films, making her a notable figure in the industry.
Kafui Danku
Kafui Danku Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
  • KiDi is a talented Ghanaian singer and songwriter, best known for his hit singles like "Odo" and "Say Cheese." He has quickly risen to fame and is recognised as one of the leading Afrobeat artists in Africa.
Kidi
Kidi Kidi Pulse Ghana
  • Fella Makafui is a Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, widely recognised for her role in the popular TV series "YOLO." She’s also known for her business ventures and strong social media presence.
Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Joey B is a Ghanaian rapper and singer known for his unique style and hits like "Tonga." He has collaborated with many top artists in Ghana and continues to be a significant influence in the music scene.
Joey B
Joey B Joey B Pulse Ghana
  • Sister Derby, also known as Deborah Vanessa, is a Ghanaian singer, model, and TV presenter. She’s known for her unique style and hit songs like "Uncle Obama."
ADVERTISEMENT
Sister Derby
Sister Derby Sister Derby Pulse Ghana
  • Joselyn Dumas is a renowned Ghanaian actress and television host. With her captivating screen presence and talent, she has become one of Ghana’s most admired celebrities.
Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

These celebrities, born in August, have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry in Ghana and beyond, each bringing their unique talents and personalities to the forefront.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 signs of high male hormones in a woman (PCOS)

5 signs of high male hormones in women

The eagle sex position [Irishsun]

This is the best sex position ever - How eagle sex position guarantees orgasms

Unusual types of leave [Shuttershock]

Unhappy leave and 5 surprising leave types you never knew companies allow

Why mosquitoes make buzzing noises in our heads [metaai]

Why mosquitoes make buzzing noises in our ears at night