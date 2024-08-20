'I’ve faced battles this past year' - Fella pens emotional words on her birthday

Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

Fella has been praised for her resilience, maturity, and poise in handling the aftermath of her divorce from Medikal. However, in her birthday post, she acknowledged that she experienced moments of weakness and vulnerability that ultimately strengthened her.

"Happy Birthday to me! Today, I’m overwhelmed with emotion as I look back on the rollercoaster of this past year. I’ve faced battles that shook me to my core, yet through it all, I found a well of strength I never knew I had. Every tear shed, and every fear faced, has made me who I am today—a survivor, a fighter, a soul full of unwavering resilience."

"I am deeply grateful to God, who has been my anchor in the storm, my light in the darkest moments, and the source of every blessing in my life. Through the trials and triumphs, I’ve been showered with unexpected opportunities, each one a testament to the endless possibilities that still lie ahead," parts of her post read.

She is nonetheless grateful that these experiences have shaped her into a better person.

"As I celebrate today, I honour the journey I’ve walked, the lessons I’ve learned, and the person I am becoming. My heart swells with pride, gratitude, and hope. Here’s to embracing the future with open arms, faith in my heart, and the unshakable belief that the best is yet to come #29," she added.

