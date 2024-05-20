The couple had a lavish wedding in 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Island Frimpong, who will turn four this August.
Here are some fun moments between Medikal and Fella Makafui during their marriage
Medikal and Fella Makafui, one of Ghana’s beloved celebrity couples, have shared many delightful and playful moments with their fans, offering a glimpse into their loving relationship.
However, on March 30, Medikal publicly announced their separation, revealing that they are no longer together as husband and wife.
Taking to Twitter, Medikal clarified that Fella Makafui is now his child's mother, and they are currently co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.
Since the announcement, tensions have surfaced, with both parties revealing shocking incidents from their marriage.
Here are some memorable highlights from Medikal and Fella Makafui's Marriage
Medikal's tribute song “Odo”:
Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, eulogized Fella Makafui in a song titled "Odo," featuring afrobeats and highlife singer King Promise. The song, produced by MOG, was a heartfelt tribute to his wife.
Dancing to "Kayayo":
Medikal and Fella Makafui shared a fun moment dancing to the "Kayayo" song, delighting their fans with their infectious energy and chemistry.
Comedy skits:
The couple often appeared in funny comedy skits, showcasing their playful side and entertaining their audience with light-hearted humor.
Fella Makafui's rap at Medikal’s concert:
During Medikal’s "Planning and Plotting" concert on December 15 at Labadi Beach Hotel, Fella Makafui captivated attendees with her performance. Videos of her rapping at the event sparked discussions among fans, highlighting her unwavering support for Medikal.
Swimming celebration:
The couple celebrated Medikal’s birthday by enjoying a swim together, a moment that was shared with their fans and added to their repertoire of fun and memorable experiences.
Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage
Fella Makafui twerked for her husband Medikal during a recent performance.
Shatta Wale and Medikal’s joint concert ‘Freedom Wave,’ which happened at the Accra Sports Stadium 2021, saw massive attendance, alongside a tight list of guest performances.
But Medikal’s performance, which was interrupted by his wife, was the icing on the cake. It was the highlight of the night.
During Medikal’s performance, Fella Makafui was reportedly unhappy with his dance moves. And to spice things up, she stepped on the stage to twerk for him.
Despite their separation, Medikal and Fella Makafui continue to co-parent their daughter and navigate their new relationship dynamic. Their journey, filled with both joyous moments and challenges, remains a topic of interest for their fans
