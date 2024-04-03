Medikal shares worrying and disturbing tweet about his safety at home

It is unclear what has triggered Medikal to go public with these comments, leaving fans worried about the safety of the 'Beyond Kontrol' rapper.

He wrote "hi, my name is Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal. If anything bad happens to me, question the people living in my house, with the exception of my daughter. Island Frimpong."

In another post, the rapper added that "As I said earlier, 2024 is a year of truth, every truth will come to light."

Surprisingly, Medikal did not exempt Fella Makafui from the questioning. It is also unclear if the rapper's estranged wife still lives with him, as he revealed a few days ago that their marriage has collapsed.

In a tweet on March 30, Medikal clarified that Fella is now his co-parent for their daughter, Island Frimpong.

“Fella is no more my wife, she is my Baby's mother, we are co-parenting now and it’s all good,” Medikal tweeted.

This news comes after a social media post referred to Fella as Medikal’s wife, prompting his response.

The couple tied the knot in 2020, but rumors of their separation began circulating in 2023, though neither party had publicly addressed them.

He has since been trending on X with many fans expressing shock over the couple’s divorce.

Checks show that the couple has also unfollowed each other on Instagram while Fella Makafui has edited her Instagram username to exclude Mrs. Frimpong.