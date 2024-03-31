ADVERTISEMENT
Fella Makafui blocks Medikal after announcing their split

Ghanaian celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui, have captured the attention of social media once again with news of their split following Medikal's announcement via Twitter that Fella Makafui is no longer his wife but rather his co-parent.

Check shows that Fella has blocked Medikal on social media platforms

The news of their split came as a surprise to many fans who have been following their relationship since they tied the knot in 2020.

While rumors of trouble in paradise had circulated before, this confirmation has sparked widespread discussion and speculation among followers.

Medikal's tweet on March 30th stating that Fella Makafui is now his co-parent for their daughter, Island Frimpong, hinted at an amicable separation. However, reports of Fella blocking Medikal on social media suggest that there may be more to the story than initially shared.

Fans are left wondering about the reasons behind their split and what the future holds for both parties.

Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions from fans expressing shock, disappointment, and sympathy for the couple.

