Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 news stories in Ghana you may have missed (23–27 June)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse—your go-to roundup of the biggest headlines from across Ghana. Whether you’ve had a packed schedule or just want the key highlights, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top five stories that dominated the national conversation this week:

1. NPP Flagbearer Race Heats Up as Over 200 Former MMDCEs Back Bawumia Over Agyapong

The race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position is gaining momentum. In a significant show of support, a coalition of over 200 former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs)—who served between 2017 and 2024—has officially endorsed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Identifying themselves as the Forum of Former MMDCEs for Dr Bawumia, the group described the former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate as the NPP’s best hope for reclaiming power in the 2028 elections. The endorsement was made public at a press conference at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, 23 June, following a private meeting with Dr Bawumia.

2. SML Scandal: OSP Arrests Former GRA Boss, Two Senior Officials

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has arrested Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, former Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), along with two senior officials of Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

Those arrested include Isaac Crentsil, former Commissioner of Customs and now SML’s General Manager, and Christian Tetteh Sottie, former Technical Advisor and current Managing Director of the company. All three were detained overnight on Tuesday, 24 June, after failing to meet bail conditions. The arrests are linked to an ongoing high-level corruption investigation.

3. PURC Increases Electricity Tariffs from 1 July; Water Rates Unchanged

Ghanaian electricity consumers are to brace for higher tariffs starting Tuesday, 1 July 2025. The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), in its latest quarterly tariff review dated 25 June, announced a 2.45% increase in electricity charges across all categories.

While electricity rates are going up, water tariffs remain unchanged. The adjustment, PURC explained, reflects broader economic indicators including inflation, exchange rates, and energy generation costs.

4. Suspended Chief Justice Torkonoo Rejects Resignation Calls Amid Removal Probe

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo has firmly rejected mounting calls for her resignation or voluntary retirement amid investigations into three petitions seeking her removal from office.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, 25 June, Justice Torkonoo maintained her innocence and suggested the removal process may be politically motivated. She revealed that she has received threats aimed at forcing her resignation, but stressed that stepping down while Article 146 proceedings are ongoing is not a viable option under the Constitution.

5. Asiedu Nketia Calls for Dismissal of EC Chair Jean Mensa and Deputies

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has demanded the dismissal of Electoral Commission (EC) Chair Jean Mensa, along with her deputies—Dr Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey—and Commission member Dr Peter Appiahene.

Citing alleged incompetence, Mr Nketia criticised the Commission for failing to declare the Ablekuma North parliamentary results more than six months after the 2024 elections. Speaking to Joy News, he called for a total overhaul of the EC’s leadership, branding them unfit for purpose.

That’s it for this week’s top headlines. From political manoeuvring and corruption probes to regulatory shifts and calls for institutional reform, Your Weekly Pulse brings you the stories that matter most.