Fella Makafui is no more my wife – Medikal

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian Hip-hop star Medikal has confirmed his split from actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui.

MDK X FELLA

In a tweet on March 30, the AMG artist clarified that Fella is now his co-parent for their daughter, Island Frimpong.

“Fella is no more my wife, she is my Baby's mother, we are co-parenting now and it’s all good,” Medikal tweeted.

This news comes after a social media post referred to Fella as Medikal’s wife, prompting his response.

The couple tied the knot in 2020, but rumors of their separation began circulating in 2023, though neither party had publicly addressed them.

He has since been trending on X with many fans expressing shock over the couple’s divorce.

Checks show that the couple has also unfollowed each other on Instagram while Fella Makafui has edited her Instagram username to exclude Mrs. Frimpong.

A post on X on Saturday, March 30 from Medikal also shows that he has been blocked on X by Fella Makafui.

Has their marital bliss come to an end, or is it another stunt to gain public attention, some netizens have shared their commentary on this revelation by the AMG artiste

