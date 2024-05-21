ADVERTISEMENT
'Return my wedding ring and drinks' – Medikal to Fella Makafui amid divorce dispute

Dorcas Agambila

In response to Fella Makafui's public statement about their separation, Medikal has voiced his demands for the return of his wedding ring and the drinks he provided during their engagement.

Medikal and Fella
Medikal and Fella

Fella Makafui’s statement revealed that their marriage ended amicably several months ago and expressed disappointment over Medikal’s recent public outbursts, which she claims have damaged her reputation.

Fella and Medikal
Fella and Medikal

Medikal took to the comment section of an Instagram post by Fella’s manager, sharing the press release.

He stated, "As she says she no longer wants this, I'm just waiting for my ring and the drinks. Anytime you guys are ready, I am here."

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

In her press statement dated May 18, 2024, Fella confirmed the dissolution of their four-year marriage, explaining that the decision was made months earlier and that they were awaiting the customary divorce rites.

She also indicated her intent to pursue legal action to ensure her and her daughter's safety and to regulate co-parenting duties with Medikal in accordance with the law.

Recently, Medikal aired a series of allegations against his ex-wife on social media.

MDK X FELLA
MDK X FELLA Pulse Ghana
He claimed that Fella, who still resides in their shared home, reported him to the police following his request for her cousin, a long-term resident in their household, to vacate the premises.

The couple is currently embroiled in a battle over custody of their home and their daughter.

