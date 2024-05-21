'Return my wedding ring and drinks' – Medikal to Fella Makafui amid divorce dispute

Fella and Medikal Pulse Ghana

Medikal took to the comment section of an Instagram post by Fella’s manager, sharing the press release.

He stated, "As she says she no longer wants this, I'm just waiting for my ring and the drinks. Anytime you guys are ready, I am here."

In her press statement dated May 18, 2024, Fella confirmed the dissolution of their four-year marriage, explaining that the decision was made months earlier and that they were awaiting the customary divorce rites.

She also indicated her intent to pursue legal action to ensure her and her daughter's safety and to regulate co-parenting duties with Medikal in accordance with the law.

Recently, Medikal aired a series of allegations against his ex-wife on social media.

He claimed that Fella, who still resides in their shared home, reported him to the police following his request for her cousin, a long-term resident in their household, to vacate the premises.