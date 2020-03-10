Ghanaian celebrity stylist, Adnan Czar, is set to launch another mega fashion shop at Mamobi, opposite Sahel Sahara Bank, in Accra on Wednesday, 11th March, 2019, at 3pm.

The world class boutique will be unveiled with a star studded party that will see lots of celebrities passing through.

The Fashion mogul is one of the best Celebrity Stylist and Fashion Consultants in Africa, based in Accra-Ghana.

"I was born in Nima so this something big i want to do for my people," Czar told Pulse.com.gh.

"My shop is open to everyone. I am not selective in dealing with customers. A lot of celebrities come through to buy from me but my stuff are very affordable," he added.

Czar is well known in the showbiz industry for styling and working with top-notch musicians in Ghana and Africa, including Nigerian music superstar, Davido, “African Dancehall King” Shatta Wale, Epixode, Rudebwoy Ranking, Skery Zee, Dee Money, Ghana2pac, Rock Stoner and many more.

In October 2018, Czar unveiled a world class boutique in East Legon, near Kay Nillie Klaire school, which was graced by Shatta Wale. The Melissa hitmaker dashed Czar $10,000 on the grand opening of the shop in appreciation of his hard work and kind nature.

Follow Czar Sneakers on Instagram @czarsneakers_ and Facebook @Czar sneakers for your best sneakers, jeans, shirts, bags and so much more.