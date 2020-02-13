Like a father like a son. General Manager of Despite Media and son of Despite Group of companies, Kennedy Osei and his long time partner, Tracy are having their traditional wedding in a star-studded event today, February 13, 2020, at Trassaco, Accra, Ghana.

The serial entrepreneur has arrived at the venue looking regal in a kente fabric accompanied by his groomsmen and groomswomen also rocking matching kaftan and trousers.

Kennedy dressed like the perfect royal he is paired with his trendy sunglasses.

Check out more photos and videos below: