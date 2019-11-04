It’s a known fact that entertainment and fashion go hand and hand but over the years secular musicians have taken over the fashion industry with their high fashion.

The list of fashion Ghanaian celebrities includes musician producing secular songs on and off the cameras.

The style influencers are promoting and supporting the fashion industry in the musician videos and shows in and outside Ghana.

Gospel musician, EBA who is out with his new single, Balm of Gilead is exceptional. The motivational speaker understands the importance of branding and how to stand out with his songs, inspire and communicate with his fans through his soothing voice and lyrics.

EBA is the perfect muse and style influencer for young men who want to step up their fashion sense and make a bold fashion statement at any event.

Here are our top 10 photos of EBA which proves he is great a style influencer.