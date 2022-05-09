Here are the worst-dressed celebrities at the VGMA 2022

There is always pressure on our stars to beat their record, dress to please their followers, share a few style tips and step out of the box.

It involves taking risks when it comes to choosing the type of fabric, the colour of the fabric and the design to match perfectly with hairstyle, shoe and bag game while considering the theme of the event.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is about the Ghanaian music industry.

For over two decades, the award show has honoured legends of the music game in Ghana, motivated underground musicians to do more and sparked a host of controversies around who should have own what. This has been an interesting ride.

The show, however, has an interesting side attraction which is the red carpet. For one night in the year, guests and celebrities put on their A-game to slay. Things do not usually turn out as they should. Probably due to the fallacy of hasty exuberance that comes with the quest to impress. Or maybe a misjudge from designers.

Notwithstanding, the red carpet looks will be rated. Not for hate. Not for a deliberate attack. Just for the love of the game. No one is saying go break the bank but simplicity could offer the best life and looks in store.

While some celebrities were applauded for their stunning looks on the red carpet, others missed the mark.

Here are the worst dressed celebrities at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

John Dumelo

This game becomes difficult when someone who is the King of Slayers fails to impress.

The first question was like "what is John wearing?" and secondly “arrest the tailor”.

The cloth did not compliment him as it should. Sorry, 'Mr President' but it’s time to go home … literally.

Fameye

A good musician by all standards. Fameye may have won the Best Song Writer of the Year and deservedly so but this look makes him one of the worst dressed celebs on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red carpet.

Shugatiti

Shuga! Shuga! Shuga! What in the world is this? That nipple and transparent show on the upper part of the dress was unnecessary. It practically destroyed everything. Honestly, the red carpet has moved on from such an outfit.

Hajia Bintu

It felt like Hajia was having a bad day. There’s always that one dress that keeps you on the borderline whether it’s a good look or a bad look. Her body is amazing but honestly, that's it. And the makeup looked so bad.

Black Sherif

Black Sharif worked very well and deserved The New Artiste of the Year but I guess there’s a reason why that award was not on fashion but on music. Because that would have been a lifetime dry spell based on this look.

Janet Offei (Erkuah Official)

What is this? She looks like a hot mess. Who was she marrying?

Kuami Eugene

Kuami's outfit has so many questions unanswered.

Kuami Eugne on red carpet

Osebo

Can there ever be a best-dressed Osebo? His style is becoming a cliché and this is no exception.

Cina Soul

Was there any wedding reception at the VGMAs23 that we didn't know of? This virtually looked like a bridesmaid outfit but not for the red carpet.

Gambo

Gambo might have made up his own theme because seeing the outfit has us confused.

KK Fosu

Oh KK! Your songs never left our minds but this outfit is terrible.