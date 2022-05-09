RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Here are the worst-dressed celebrities at the VGMA 2022

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Some looks were gorgeous and others were horrific.

Wosrt-dressed celebs on the VGMA23 red carpet
Wosrt-dressed celebs on the VGMA23 red carpet

Choosing the right ensemble for a red carpet event can be an impossible feat to pull off.

Recommended articles

There is always pressure on our stars to beat their record, dress to please their followers, share a few style tips and step out of the box.

It involves taking risks when it comes to choosing the type of fabric, the colour of the fabric and the design to match perfectly with hairstyle, shoe and bag game while considering the theme of the event.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is about the Ghanaian music industry.

For over two decades, the award show has honoured legends of the music game in Ghana, motivated underground musicians to do more and sparked a host of controversies around who should have own what. This has been an interesting ride.

The show, however, has an interesting side attraction which is the red carpet. For one night in the year, guests and celebrities put on their A-game to slay. Things do not usually turn out as they should. Probably due to the fallacy of hasty exuberance that comes with the quest to impress. Or maybe a misjudge from designers.

Notwithstanding, the red carpet looks will be rated. Not for hate. Not for a deliberate attack. Just for the love of the game. No one is saying go break the bank but simplicity could offer the best life and looks in store.

While some celebrities were applauded for their stunning looks on the red carpet, others missed the mark.

Here are the worst dressed celebrities at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

  • John Dumelo

This game becomes difficult when someone who is the King of Slayers fails to impress.

The first question was like "what is John wearing?" and secondly “arrest the tailor”.

The cloth did not compliment him as it should. Sorry, 'Mr President' but it’s time to go home … literally.

John Dumelo
John Dumelo Pulse Ghana
  • Fameye

A good musician by all standards. Fameye may have won the Best Song Writer of the Year and deservedly so but this look makes him one of the worst dressed celebs on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red carpet.

Fameye
Fameye Pulse Ghana
  • Shugatiti

Shuga! Shuga! Shuga! What in the world is this? That nipple and transparent show on the upper part of the dress was unnecessary. It practically destroyed everything. Honestly, the red carpet has moved on from such an outfit.

Shugatiti
Shugatiti Pulse Ghana
  • Hajia Bintu

It felt like Hajia was having a bad day. There’s always that one dress that keeps you on the borderline whether it’s a good look or a bad look. Her body is amazing but honestly, that's it. And the makeup looked so bad.

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu Pulse Ghana
  • Black Sherif

Black Sharif worked very well and deserved The New Artiste of the Year but I guess there’s a reason why that award was not on fashion but on music. Because that would have been a lifetime dry spell based on this look.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif Pulse Ghana
  • Janet Offei (Erkuah Official)

What is this? She looks like a hot mess. Who was she marrying?

Erkua Official
Erkua Official Pulse Ghana
  • Kuami Eugene

Kuami's outfit has so many questions unanswered.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene Kuami Eugne on red carpet Pulse Ghana
  • Osebo

Can there ever be a best-dressed Osebo? His style is becoming a cliché and this is no exception.

Osebo
Osebo Pulse Ghana
  • Cina Soul

Was there any wedding reception at the VGMAs23 that we didn't know of? This virtually looked like a bridesmaid outfit but not for the red carpet.

Cina Soul
Cina Soul Pulse Ghana
  • Gambo 

Gambo might have made up his own theme because seeing the outfit has us confused.

Gambo
Gambo Pulse Ghana
  • KK Fosu

Oh KK! Your songs never left our minds but this outfit is terrible.

Kk Fosu
Kk Fosu Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

#MetGala2022: The best and worst dressed

Some of the best and worst dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2022

6 times Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew styled Serwaa Amihere in gorgeous dresses

Serwaa Amihere

Which side is the rags? A look at Kuami Eugene’s VGMA outfit

Kuami Eugene

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Joselyn Dumas, OB Amponsah and Jackie Appiah