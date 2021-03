The bag recognised around the world is in either blue-white and red-white varieties and this once-nameless bag in West Africa has long been known especially popular in markets.

Ghana Must Go (Photo credit BBC)

Presently 'Ghana Must Go' is widely used both in Ghana and Nigeria with different colours, designs, and sizes.

'Ghana Must Go' design is even used to design skirts, jackets, modern bags, shoes.

Ghana Must Go (Photo credit BBC)

Ghana Must Go (Photo credit BBC)