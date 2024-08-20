ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How to create an Efia Odo fashion-inspired vacation

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

When it comes to vacation fashion, taking inspiration from style icons like Efia Odo can help you elevate your look and stand out wherever you go.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo

Whether you're planning to relax by the ocean, explore new destinations, or enjoy some laid-back activities, having a wardrobe that reflects your style while being comfortable and versatile is key.

Recommended articles

If you're looking to capture that same stylish flair on your next trip, here are some vacation-ready outfit ideas inspired by Efia Odo that will have you looking and feeling fabulous no matter where your travels take you.

some clothing ideas inspired by her iconic looks:

ADVERTISEMENT

A leopard print bikini is a must-have for a vacation by the beach or pool. This eye-catching print is both fierce and fashionable, making it perfect for showing off your wild side while soaking up the sun.

Efia odo
Efia odo Efia odo Pulse Ghana

For a more boho-chic vibe, a crochet bikini is an excellent choice. This look is not only trendy but also gives off a laid-back, earthy feel that’s perfect for a tropical getaway. Pair it with a flowy cover-up or sarong for an effortless beach look.

Boho vibe
Boho vibe Boho vibe Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Keep it casual yet stylish with a classic T-shirt paired with a mini skirt. This combination is great for exploring new cities, casual dinners, or even a daytime outing. Opt for a graphic tee to add some personality, and a denim or patterned mini skirt for a playful touch.

For a more edgy and relaxed outfit, tattered jeans paired with a half-buttoned woollen crop top are the way to go. This look balances comfort with style, perfect for those cooler vacation evenings. The crop top adds a bit of allure, while the distressed jeans give off a cool, laid-back vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

These outfits inspired by Efia Odo are perfect for any vacation, ensuring you stay stylish and confident no matter where your travels take you!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Celebrity photos of the week

5 iconic celebrity photos of the week

Efia Odo

How to create an Efia Odo fashion-inspired vacation

Ghana braids are terrible for your hairline [RadioNigeriaibadan]

4 signs it's time to take your braids off