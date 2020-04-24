With the rapid spread of the disease, the use of face masks has become necessary and must ubiquitous amongst Ghanaians.

As part of measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the Greater Accra Region, the regional security council (RESEC) has put in place various strategies that are expected to be strictly adhered to by all residents.

They include compulsory face mask policies in public areas.

But if you cannot afford to buy a medical face mask, Pulse.com.gh presents simple steps to make your own face mask at home. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a simple cloth one can make a face mask for use when stepping out.

CDC also advises that the use of a simple cloth face covering will slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

There are two ways by which one can make their own face mask at home - by sewing or the no-sew method, according to CDC.

Sewn Cloth Face Covering

With the sewing method you will need the following materials

• Two 10”x6” rectangles of cotton fabric

• Two 6” pieces of elastic (or rubber bands, string, cloth strips, or hair ties)

• Needle and thread (or bobby pin)

• Scissors

• Sewing machine

Follow the tutorials below;

How to make your own face mask at home (Tutorials). Credit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

No sewing method

With this method, there are two ways to go about it. Check out the simple steps below;

How to make a face mask at home (no sew method) Credit: CDC.gov

The Bandana cloth face covering (no sew method)

Materials

• Bandana (or square cotton cloth approximately 20”x20”)

• Rubber bands (or hair ties)

• Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)

Bandana Cloth Face Covering (no sew method). Credit: CDC.gov

Also note that the above face mask can be washed or cleaned regularly. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.

It's imperative to note that when removing the mask, individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth.