Meanwhile, one more person has died increasing the death toll to 10, this was revealed by the GHS on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of cases recording 1,089, Ashanti Region – 69, Eastern Region – 56, Northern Region – 13, Oti Region – 13, Central Region – 9, Volta Region – 10, Upper West Region – 8, North-East Region – 2, Western North Region – 1 and Western Region – 1.

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced the lifting of the restriction to movements of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa, and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts.

The decision to enforce the 3-week lockdown was taken to give government the opportunity to try to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive and isolate them for treatment.