The move is geared towards assisting the government’s efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The GRA’s sanitizers are expected to be distributed to the over 14,000 staff of the Authority across the country.

The product has already been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and is being formulated at GRA’s Customs Laboratory in Accra.

Acting Commissioner of GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, said the Authority has so far produced and delivered 5,799 litres (417 cartons) for use by staff and visitors across its facilities nationwide.

“We estimate that GHS164,000 will be saved monthly by manufacturing the sanitizers in our laboratory as opposed to buying from other sources,” Mr. Owusu-Amoah said.

According to him, the GRA has also taken steps to provide free nose masks and other PPE to all its field workers.

This, he said, is meant to protect the staff from contracting the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total COVID-19 case count has risen to 1,279, with 10 deaths recorded so far.

Also, the Ghana Health Service has announced that 134 persons have successfully recovered from the virus.