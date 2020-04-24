The Authority said majority of the nose masks are inferior and fall short of the the-layer specifications.

Head of the FDA in the Ashanti Region, Nora Narkie Terlabie, said these unapproved masks pose all sorts of risks to the public.

READ ALSO: Wearing of face masks now mandatory in Greater Accra

“I must say it is very widespread. Now anywhere you go by the roadside, people are holding them and selling,” she said.

“The nose masks are supposed to be worn for a purpose so it’s not that you should wear just a nose mask; but you should wear nose mask that filters."

This comes after the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) announced that wearing of face masks is now mandatory.

To this end, one cannot freely roam about to transact business or pursue some other activities in the locality without wearing the masks.

The Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council has also served notice of enforcing mandatory nose mask-wearing.

For this reason, the streets have been flooded with all sorts of nose masks, as the public moves to protect themselves against the Coronavirus.