A total of 54,753 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital and the total death toll increased to 338.
The total number of cases recorded in the country is 56,421.
Here's the regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.
Greater Accra Region - 31,531
Ashanti Region - 11,247
Western Region - 3,144
Eastern Region - 2,651
Central Region - 2,171
Bono East Region - 788
Volta Region - 771
Western North Region - 668
Bono Region - 642
Northern Region - 580
Ahafo Region - 530
Upper East Region - 391
Oti Region - 244
Upper West Region - 112
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 22