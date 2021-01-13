A total of 54,753 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital and the total death toll increased to 338.

The total number of cases recorded in the country is 56,421.

READ MORE: Female students getting pregnant during COVID-19 pandemic - Minister reveals

Here's the regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region - 31,531

Ashanti Region - 11,247

Western Region - 3,144

Eastern Region - 2,651

Central Region - 2,171

Bono East Region - 788

Volta Region - 771

Western North Region - 668

Bono Region - 642

Northern Region - 580

Ahafo Region - 530

Upper East Region - 391

Oti Region - 244

Upper West Region - 112

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 22