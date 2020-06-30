According to the Association, the failure of the security agencies to arrest any of them till now is a source of worry.

They also want the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to be held accountable for the breach in safety guidelines in the ongoing distribution of the Ghana card.

In a press statement, the association said these issues came to light after its National Executive Council (NEC) extensively reviewed and deliberated on the country’s response to the COVID-pandemic.

“Indeed identifiable individuals, who took part in throwing all the precautionary measures prescribed by the Ghana Health Service and for that matter Government to the dogs, should be apprehended and prosecuted by the Police according to the dictates of the law.”

GMA has expressed worry over what it believes is the inadequacy of essential medication needed to manage the country’s Coronavirus cases.

Another major concern by the group is the rise in the number of infections recorded on a daily basis in the country.

The eight-point concerns among other things highlighted major setbacks including, shortage of drugs, the low supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and delays in the release of results for samples that have been taken for testing.

GMA is, therefore, demanding “the periodic shortages of the needed drugs for case management be addressed with immediate effect”.