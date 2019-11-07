Everybody has that entrepreneurial spirit hidden somewhere in them. While some people discover their passion and turn them into an empire in the early stages of their careers, others muster the courage to establish their businesses after working for others.

Regardless, that should stop you from dressing like a boss lady? Let your appearance speak volume about your personality.

Dressing like a boss doesn’t mean you are limited to suit, stretchy dresses and pencil skirts. Here are fashionable ways you can dress like a woman who commands respect at your workplace as inspired by outstanding female celebrities.