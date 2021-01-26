The thought of getting out of your bed to prepare for work can be heart-wrenching but rocking an amazing outfit to that meeting can bring a whole lot of relief to you.

That relief comes to you when you know the exact outfit to pull off. The good news is we have you covered.

In our quest to help you upgrade your work style, we spotted an amazing piece that would definitely help you make a fashion statement at work. This look was seen on Ghanaian actress cum style influencer Joselyn Dumas. She is known to look good in any style she chooses to rock.

This time, she chose to step out in monochrome and we’re totally in love with the look. The all-orange ensemble suit had a splash of green-coloured ruffles from the shoulder to sleeve on one side of the suit.

The floor-sweeping pants were designed to fit a normal work style. It is no regular pants as a cape was added to one part of it. Her black corset matched the outfit completely while placing more emphasis on the orange outfit.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn's subtle makeup is just right for a work style, you can’t do too much to the office.

Her straight brownish-blonde hairstyle gave the outfit the right attention it deserves. You can never go wrong when you rock this look to your office.