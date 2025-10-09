10 Ways To Ensure Your Kids Are Safe In The Care Of Nannies

Let’s be honest — hiring a nanny can feel like entrusting a stranger with your entire world. Whether you’re a working parent juggling deadlines or just need an extra pair of hands, one thought always lingers: Is my child truly safe when I’m not around?
Why It Matters Now
The arrest of two Ghanaian nannies by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Airport Divisional Police Command in Accra for allegedly drugging twin toddlers under their care at East Legon, has sparked debate across media platforms.
According to Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of the Public Affairs Unit, the suspects, Francisca Boakye, 30, a student nurse from Konongo in the Ashanti Region, and Harriet Ansah, 31, from Jasikan in the Oti Region, were arrested after the children’s mother lodged a complaint in September 2025.
The 40-year-old businesswoman reported that her two-year-old twin boys had been unusually drowsy and behaving strangely for several weeks. Her concerns led her to investigate further, and she later discovered that the nannies had allegedly been giving the children a sleep-inducing substance by secretly mixing it into their milk.
How To Make Sure Your Nanny Isn’t Putting Your Child at Risk
Here are ten tried-and-true ways to make sure your little ones are safe, loved, and well cared for when you’re not at home.
1. Do a proper background check
Before hiring anyone, do some digging. Ask for valid identification, call their references, and verify their past work experience. A quick background check could save you from a lifetime of regret. Don’t be shy to ask direct questions — your child’s safety is on the line.
2. Conduct multiple interviews
A single interview isn’t enough. Have a one-on-one chat to learn about their values, then organise a second meeting where they interact with your child. Watch closely — how does your child respond? Children have a sixth sense about who makes them comfortable.
3. Install cameras — responsibly
Nanny cams or CCTV in common areas can offer peace of mind. Just be transparent about it — tell your nanny the home is monitored. It discourages bad behaviour and builds trust on both sides. (And no, not in the bathrooms!)
4. Set clear house rules
Create a list of do’s and don’ts: screen time limits, discipline methods, emergency contacts, who’s allowed to visit, and what food or TV content is off-limits. A written set of guidelines ensures everyone’s on the same page.
5. Check in unexpectedly
Pop in during work breaks or return home earlier once in a while. A quick surprise visit shows you’re engaged and keeps your nanny alert — not out of fear, but accountability.
6. Watch for changes in your child’s behaviour
Kids may not always say what’s wrong, but they’ll show it. Be alert to sudden withdrawal, nightmares, unexplained bruises, or anxiety around the nanny. Behavioural changes can be red flags that deserve your attention.
7. Build mutual trust
A respectful relationship works both ways. When nannies feel appreciated and trusted, they often go above and beyond to protect your children. Offer fair pay, show gratitude, and communicate openly.
8. Teach your child personal safety
Even toddlers can learn basic safety cues like saying “no” to uncomfortable touches or shouting for help when something feels wrong. Empowering your kids is one of the best protections you can give them.
9. Create a daily report routine
Ask your nanny to jot down meals, nap times, moods, and fun activities. This small habit not only keeps you informed but also makes it easier to spot when something feels off.
10. Prioritise training and preparedness
Make sure your nanny knows basic first aid, CPR, and how to respond during emergencies like choking or minor burns. A prepared caregiver is a confident one — and that could save your child’s life.
Final thoughts
Trusting someone else with your child is never easy, but with the right systems and instincts, you can rest easier. Remember: vigilance doesn’t mean paranoia — it means love in action.