Top 10 Countries in Africa with the Cheapest Internet Data: 2025 Rankings

Affordable internet access remains one of the most powerful drivers of economic growth, innovation, and digital inclusion worldwide.

The 2025 Global Relocate Internet Cost Ranking highlights how competitive pricing and expanding broadband infrastructure continue to reshape connectivity trends across regions.

According to the report, countries such as Israel, Fiji, and Italy lead the world in offering the cheapest mobile data, with average prices well below $1 per gigabyte. These nations demonstrate what is achievable when governments and telecom operators prioritise infrastructure development, market competition, and universal access.

While Africa is yet to reach such ultra-low global benchmarks, the continent has made notable progress in reducing data costs. The 2025 Global Relocate report reveals that several African nations now rank among the top 50 globally for mobile data affordability. This improvement is largely driven by sustained investments in telecom networks, policy reforms, and the expansion of digital infrastructure into underserved communities.

Among Africa’s best performers are Malawi, Nigeria, and Ghana, each offering data below 50 cents per gigabyte. Malawi, ranked 30th globally, boasts the lowest rates on the continent, followed by Nigeria (31st) and Ghana (33rd). These countries benefit from healthy competition among mobile operators, expanding 4G and fibre networks, and the introduction of low-cost data packages tailored to mass consumers.

Despite variations in speed and service quality, Africa’s internet ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly. Nigeria combines affordability with moderate broadband speeds averaging 25 Mbps, enabling smoother mobile streaming, e-commerce, and remote work.

Malawi and Ghana, though slightly slower, are improving coverage through rural network expansion and flexible data plans for low-income users.

The Internet of Things offers great opportunities for Africa

The report further notes that nations with robust regulatory frameworks and liberalised telecom markets tend to outperform others. Policies promoting competition, infrastructure sharing, and spectrum reform have helped reduce operational costs for service providers, ultimately lowering consumer prices.

Still, challenges remain. Rural areas often face slower connections and higher relative costs compared to urban centres. In addition, growing internet use calls for stronger data protection laws, improved cybersecurity measures, and wider digital literacy efforts.

The 2025 findings affirm that Africa’s journey toward affordable and inclusive internet access is marked by steady progress rather than sudden transformation. With continued collaboration between governments, private operators, and development partners, the continent is gradually bridging its digital divide and empowering millions through connectivity.

