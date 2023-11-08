ADVERTISEMENT
How to style your locs like Naa Ashorkor

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Naa Ashorkor is a Ghanaian media personality who is stylish and elegant.

Styling your locs in a way that aligns with her fashion sense involves paying attention to details, keeping your locs well-groomed, and choosing styles that complement your overall look.

Here are some tips on how to style your locs with Naa Ashorkor's style in mind:

1. Regular maintenance: Keep your locs clean and well-maintained by washing, conditioning, and moisturizing them as needed. Healthy locs are essential for any style.

2. Consult a professional loctician: If you're new to locs or need a fresh style, consider visiting a professional loctician who can provide expert advice on the best styles that suit your locs' length, texture, and condition.

3. Naa Ashorkor-inspired updos:

· Elegant updo: Create a sleek and polished updo by twisting or braiding your locs and securing them into a neat bun or chignon. You can add decorative hairpins or accessories for a touch of sophistication.

· Crown braid: Fashion a crown braid by braiding locs along your hairline and securing them in place. This style can give a regal and stylish look.

· Half-up half-down: Gather the top half of your locs and secure them with a decorative hair clip or tie while letting the lower half cascade down. It's a versatile style that can be dressed up or down.

4. Accessorize: Naa Ashorkor often adds stylish hair accessories to her locs. Consider using headbands, hairpins, hair cuffs, or scarves to add flair to your loc styles.

5. Experiment with partings: Change up your look by trying different partings, such as the middle part, side part, or diagonal part. This can give your locs a fresh and unique appearance.

6. Twist-outs and Bantu knots: To achieve a more textured and defined look, consider doing twist-outs or creating Bantu knots. These styles can add volume and personality to your locs.

7. Play with color: If you're open to color, you can experiment with highlights or full-color dyes to create a unique and trendy look.

Just be sure to choose colors that complement your skin tone and personal style.

8. Protect Your Locs: Use a satin or silk scarf or pillowcase to protect your locs while you sleep. This helps prevent frizz and breakage.

Locs offer a wide range of styling options, so don't be afraid to get creative and have fun with your hair.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

