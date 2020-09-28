Being stylish or seen as one wasn’t a ‘thing’ for most men but in recent times it’s been such a delight to see.

The modern man isn’t leaving any style tip untouched, it’s in the details and we love to see it.

Ghanaian actor and fashionista, Mawuli Gavor is amongst the few hot male celebrities who get your attention every time with their style.

He always leaves his fans breathless on the 'gram, especially when adorned in suits, tuxedos, blazers, amongst others.

This time, the actor has the style tips for upcoming grooms too.

He was spotted in a colourful kente wrapped around his masculine body. We love the beads he used in complementing his style plus his sunglasses. Mawuli has definitely not forgotten his root, he rocks the style like a pro.

Check photos below and drop an emoji for the fashionista.

Mawuli Gavor

Mawuli Gavor