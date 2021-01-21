Following the Trump-Pence administration, Joe Biden was named the 46th President of the United States and was inaugurated on Wednesday, January 20, 2020.

In attendance were individuals including the Obamas, celebrities and politicians in America.

Aside from the main business, the fashion side of such an event cannot be ignored.

The main outfits that rained at the ceremony were suits. Almost everyone who attended the event rocked power suits either looking dapper or like a sass.

One person who got our eyes stuck on her was the former first lady of America, Michelle Obama. Her stunning outfit caused her to steal the spotlight as most people were impressed about how beautiful she looked on the day.

Much as we loved all her initiatives while in power and out of power, we are crazy about her high fashion sense and how to combine colours to blend so perfectly. She is known to consistently whip out amazing outfits that had us drooling all the time.

The wife of the Former President Obama knows how to show up in style at every event and her photos are proof. She is no learner in this slay game.

Michelle Obama was spotted in a plum-coloured suit by Sergio Hudson and she looked nothing short of amazing.

The monochromatic look incorporated a flowing overcoat paired with a fitting turtle-neck and wide-leg pants.

Mrs Obama matched her outfit with a gold belt to cinch the waist, black gloves, and a black face mask preaching the Covid-19 safety protocols. Her flawless makeup and hairstyle were on point making her stand out at the event.

The Obamas

