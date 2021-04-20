RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Moesha Boduong goes braless in hot pink mini dress like no one else

Moesha Boduong is our style muse for today.

Moesha Boduong has offered us countless styling tips over the years, but this move might just be one of our favourites. She is inspiring our perfect work look for today.

Moesha's fashion sense has evolved and she sets the trend for many young people.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits.

We spotted the ‘Sissala Kardashian’ step out on the 'gram' and we couldn't stop starring at her look. She opted for a pink and nude look featuring a pink sleeveless dress that had a pink belt tied around her waist and slit at both sides of the dress.

She paired her outfit with sandals stilettos and a transparent mini bag matching her outfit completely.

Moesha is a shade of beauty with her makeup and we love the nude makeup which is perfect for her look. The blonde hair is just perfect to bring light to her look. As usual, we got infected with her signature pose and the infectious smile.

It was a casual yet chic look that we could see blending into our own wardrobe.

