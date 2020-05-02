The Ghanaian actress decided to show off her beauty in photos that she has shared online and the Internet can’t over how gorgeous she looked the mother of four looked in the stunning shots.

In a traditional style, Nadia wore a pink kente, thrown over one of her shoulders leaving the other bare and showing a bit of skin. She used the same fabric as a head wrap and complimented her look with a red lipstick over her flawless makeup.

READ ALSO: Woman goes viral with bible as face mask; here's why it's not safe

Nadia posted three photos of her kente and in total they have gathered over 120,000 likes and 2000 plus comments from social media users who couldn't resist falling for Nadia's bewitching beauty. See the post below.