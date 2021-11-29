Nana Akua Addo storms Nigeria with gorgeous dress for AMAA

The prestigious award ceremony which is known for its recognition and celebration of African talents saw some top names in the movie industry clutching highly-coveted categories.

Nana Akua Addo who has over and over again stunned with her choice of fashion moves on the red carpet once again sold Ghana on the African continent with a gorgeous dress.

Her pink dress was complemented by a sleek hairstyle and spot-on makeup, slaying on the red carpet like the norm that has been over the years.

Check out how Nana Akua Addo showed up in Nigeria for the AMAA.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana