Ghanaian musicians are now leading the fashion industry more than any. And gospel musicians are not letting their guts down at all.

Gospel musician, Ohemaa mercy has been consistent with her soul-touching songs. We love how she inspires us her songs while we draw closer to our Maker.

She dresses down stylishly in African print dresses and colourful floor-length gowns.

Ohemaa Mercy knows what suits her and her latest look is a show-stopper.

She wore an off the shoulder white floor-sweeping gown with a dramatic design that cascaded around her bust. She paired the stunning dress with some accessories and a gold fascinator.

Her makeup indeed enhanced her beauty and we love how she smiled for the camera.

Ceck photos below:

Ohemaa Mercy

