Plastic waste turns into fashion trend for Ghanaian youth

With just six years in existence, the brothers Boie and Bill, who are designers have been nominated for the Ghana style awards 2021 and Fashion Ghana (Accra fashion week) 2021 awards for Urban Fashion brand of the year and the DHL Global sustainable fashion competition representing Ghana.

"With the use of rubbers and other things, we find in our environment with the emphasis on the fact that no matter how high fashion we are, we can be environmentally friendly and with the trajectory, they are going they are set to take the fashion industry by storm with their environmentally-friendly trends," they said.