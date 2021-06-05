RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Plastic waste turns into fashion trend for Ghanaian youth

New environmentally-friendly fashion trends sensation Boie and Bill an urban experimental clothing are blazing the trail with environmentally fashion trends in Ghana and the world.

Plastic waste design
Plastic waste design

Most fashion designers in the country are relaxed and accept anything as long as they make an income.

This is why he and his younger brother decided to make clothes out of broken mirrors and plastic waste materials.

With just six years in existence, the brothers Boie and Bill, who are designers have been nominated for the Ghana style awards 2021 and Fashion Ghana (Accra fashion week) 2021 awards for Urban Fashion brand of the year and the DHL Global sustainable fashion competition representing Ghana.

They believe the mindset and attitude are drawing them back.

"With the use of rubbers and other things, we find in our environment with the emphasis on the fact that no matter how high fashion we are, we can be environmentally friendly and with the trajectory, they are going they are set to take the fashion industry by storm with their environmentally-friendly trends," they said.

