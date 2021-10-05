RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: Drawing workwear fashion inspiration from boss lady, Nana Aba Anamoah

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Workwear fashion makes you look like a boss lady and improves your confidence.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah

In many TV shows, we have seen powerful women who thrilled us with their fashion, style and carriage.

Recommended articles

One of these women is Nana Aba Anamoah. She is the General Manager of GH One TV and everyone’s boss. She dressed the part every single time.

She shared photos on her Instagram page where she wore a monotone outfit that got us staring. Monotone is always a trend. You can just add your powerful accessories to change your style just like Nana Aba did.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

The award-winning journalist went for subtle makeup placing much emphasis on her red nail colour and her ponytail hairstyle which attracts us every time.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Hajia 4Real goes braless in black body-flattering jumpsuit like no one

Hajia 4Real

Joselyn Dumas’ sexy bikini photos will have you begging for more

Joselyn Dumas

Boss lady! Fella Makafui is giving us reasons to rock African print outfits fiercely

Fella Makafui

Best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week

Best celebrity photos on the 'gram this week