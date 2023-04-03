Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Martha Ankomah

Some people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobes for what to wear to work each day.

To overcome the hurdle, you can start by paying attention to celebrities who have distinguished themselves in the corporate fashion world.

That is why we follow the top style influencers to update you on the latest fashion trends to help you make the right fashion choices for your next event.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person that's sure to inspire our style is Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah.

Martha is one of the most stylish celebrities in the country. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in outfits for work as well.

Martha is our style influencer for today. She is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian film industry mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles and dress better.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie producer is mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Miss Ankomah always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the fashionista does it perfectly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

Complemented with her nude makeup and infectious smile, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

ADVERTISEMENT

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring styles, the actress is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Let's glance through Martha's wardrobe for corporate inspirations for the week.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana