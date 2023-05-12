The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adina Thembi

Adina looks gorgeous in brown from hair to toe. This is 'brown skin girl' inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

There's never a bad day for Berla Mundi on the 'gram'. This peach gown makes her look stunning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

Kente fit for wedding guests is trending this season and Jackie Appiah is serving some inspo.

Pulse Ghana

Mzgee

ADVERTISEMENT

This portrait of Mzgee couldn't miss this list. She looks absolutely gorgeous in this nude and blue gown. The hairstyle, makeup and smile are all we need to have a pleasant weekend ahead.

Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui

Fella is virtuous in this African print outfit.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Okyeame Kwame

A whole white angel to behold. This Okyeame Kwame look is dapper.

Pulse Ghana

Fiifi Coleman

The actor stepped out in a gorgeous white two-piece outfit. The hat and accessories give class to the style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

S3fa

S3fa is serving hot girl vibes with this blue dress.

Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

ADVERTISEMENT

Salma is peng and wearing this gown is a prove.

Pulse Ghana

King Promise