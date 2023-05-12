Breaking news:
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian celebrities are serving us with sizzling photos this week.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Adina Thembi

Adina looks gorgeous in brown from hair to toe. This is 'brown skin girl' inspiration.

Adina Thembi
Adina Thembi Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

There's never a bad day for Berla Mundi on the 'gram'. This peach gown makes her look stunning.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

Kente fit for wedding guests is trending this season and Jackie Appiah is serving some inspo.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Mzgee

This portrait of Mzgee couldn't miss this list. She looks absolutely gorgeous in this nude and blue gown. The hairstyle, makeup and smile are all we need to have a pleasant weekend ahead.

Mzgee
Mzgee Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui

Fella is virtuous in this African print outfit.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
Okyeame Kwame

A whole white angel to behold. This Okyeame Kwame look is dapper.

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Fiifi Coleman

The actor stepped out in a gorgeous white two-piece outfit. The hat and accessories give class to the style.

Fiifi Coleman
Fiifi Coleman Pulse Ghana

S3fa

S3fa is serving hot girl vibes with this blue dress.

S3fa
S3fa Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

Salma is peng and wearing this gown is a prove.

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana

King Promise

King Promise is bringing the heat in denim and singlet with a cap for the weekend.

