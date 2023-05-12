Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Ghanaian celebrities are serving us with sizzling photos this week.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Adina Thembi
Adina looks gorgeous in brown from hair to toe. This is 'brown skin girl' inspiration.
Berla Mundi
There's never a bad day for Berla Mundi on the 'gram'. This peach gown makes her look stunning.
Jackie Appiah
Kente fit for wedding guests is trending this season and Jackie Appiah is serving some inspo.
Mzgee
This portrait of Mzgee couldn't miss this list. She looks absolutely gorgeous in this nude and blue gown. The hairstyle, makeup and smile are all we need to have a pleasant weekend ahead.
Fella Makafui
Fella is virtuous in this African print outfit.
Okyeame Kwame
A whole white angel to behold. This Okyeame Kwame look is dapper.
Fiifi Coleman
The actor stepped out in a gorgeous white two-piece outfit. The hat and accessories give class to the style.
S3fa
S3fa is serving hot girl vibes with this blue dress.
Salma Mumin
Salma is peng and wearing this gown is a prove.
King Promise
King Promise is bringing the heat in denim and singlet with a cap for the weekend.
