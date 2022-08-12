Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Who had the best pictures this week?
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Becca
Wow! A whole glamour lady. Black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle, and nothing but the inkiest hue will do. Becca just did justice to this outfit. From the hair to the makeup, the outfit and the pose.
Nana Aba Anamoah
The yellow gown from Sima Brew is sultry and perfect for Nana Aba. The hair and makeup compliment the look too.
Giovani Caleb
Efo Giovani is dapper in this green ministers' suit.
Anita Akuffo
This photo definitely should make this list. There's no bad day for Anita. She is an African angel in this outfit.
Hajia 4Real
Hajia 4Real just nailed the perfect look for a traditional bride in this red combo kente outfit.
Andre Ayew
It's how the Black stars' captain did the casual fit to perfection.
Nana Ama McBrown
Mama McBrown, slay on us. We are stunned.
Habiba Sinare
Graduation slay never looked this gorgeous. We love how the Kente screamed Ghanaian. plus it's decent and modest.
Kwabena Kwabena
The 'Adult Music' singer is sitting pretty in this blue fit and white pair of sneakers. We love to see.
Berla Mundi
Berla is always our corporate inspiration. Always on point.
