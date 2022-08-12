The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Becca

Wow! A whole glamour lady. Black is more than a colour — it's a lifestyle, and nothing but the inkiest hue will do. Becca just did justice to this outfit. From the hair to the makeup, the outfit and the pose.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

The yellow gown from Sima Brew is sultry and perfect for Nana Aba. The hair and makeup compliment the look too.

Giovani Caleb

Efo Giovani is dapper in this green ministers' suit.

Anita Akuffo

This photo definitely should make this list. There's no bad day for Anita. She is an African angel in this outfit.

Hajia 4Real

Hajia 4Real just nailed the perfect look for a traditional bride in this red combo kente outfit.

Andre Ayew

It's how the Black stars' captain did the casual fit to perfection.

Nana Ama McBrown

Mama McBrown, slay on us. We are stunned.

Habiba Sinare

Graduation slay never looked this gorgeous. We love how the Kente screamed Ghanaian. plus it's decent and modest.

Kwabena Kwabena

The 'Adult Music' singer is sitting pretty in this blue fit and white pair of sneakers. We love to see.

Berla Mundi

Berla is always our corporate inspiration. Always on point.