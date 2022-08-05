The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama looks elegant in the fit. It's how the coloured pieces are arranged for us.

Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

Too much beauty in a photo.

Pulse Ghana

Selly Galley

Selly is our hottest celebrity for hot colours. The pink and green combination came out perfect.

Pulse Ghana

Harold Amenyah

The glam boss obviously. He had to make this list while wearing this outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui

Come through Fella. We love this bold look from the actress.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

We love to see. Berla is turning heads with this corporate fit.

Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

If we were feeling yellow, Jackie Appiah's outfit is the perfect inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

Our number one picture of the week. Benedicta looks amazing in this orange gown.

Pulse Ghana

Majid Michel

Majid's look is certainly fresh and inspiring.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything is fashionable.