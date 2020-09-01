It wasn’t surprising that on a night where all the music folks in Ghana gathered, the “Inna Song” hitmaker was among guests present.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place on the weekend of August 29, 2020 after a delay due to restrictions on gatherings because of the global pandemic relating to coronavirus.

As part of a host of performers, Darko Vibes and King Promise performed his hit song that has over 1 million views on YouTube.

His choice of fashion for the night, which was the same on both the red carpet and on the stage was a throwback to the old school jeans combo which is typically what Darko Vibes will do.

Rocking a black top and down jeans with a turtle neck inner, the Ghanaian musician made his look stand out with a white leather glove on his left hand. This alongside his blond hair and black moustache had old school written all over his look.

Here are photos of Darko Vibes with all the old school jeans vibes.

