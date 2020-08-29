Aside from Eno Barony and Strongman’s awe-inspiring performance and Kofi Mole’s fall, other young talents proved they are more than ready to fit in the legends’ shoes.

Highlife songstress Sista Afia did a live performance and was later joined by Quamina MP and Fameye who dished out and performed raw versions of some of their masterpieces.

Former Stonebwoy’s signee Kelvyn Boy was also in action. He wowed the unperturbed audience when he kicked off his performance with his nationwide hit single “Mea” (which features Joey B) and ended with his latest songs.

Reggae star Ras Kuuku was also in the mix. The Puom President proved he still owns the stage when he dropped some of his hit singles and performed live.

The 21st annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August, 2020. Dubbed the “VGMA Weekend”, the event will celebrate our steep culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.

According to Charterhouse, the organisers of the award scheme, 30 accolades will be handed to hard working musicians during the first two days period.

A galaxy of stars has been billed to thrill a million-plus audiences with exciting performances.

They include EL, Kidi, Adina, Kuame Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras kuku, Efya, Kofi Mole, Epixode and many more.

So far, Eno, Strongman, Quamina MP, Kelvyn Boy, Ras Kuuku and Fameye have performed. The rest are scheduled for Saturday, August 29.

Unlike previous years, there are no ticket sales. Attendance were strictly by invitation.

However, music lovers can enjoy the VGMA Weekend experience from the front seat of the comfort of their homes, by watching the live broadcast on TV3 in Ghana, Pulse.com.gh, Soundcity TV, The Base TV, Rok Ghana on DSTV & GOtv in Africa, and worldwide via the internet on MTVbase and on Ghana Music Awards social media pages, 8pm each night.