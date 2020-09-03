The event was delayed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus but it did not prevent our musicians and organisers from giving us wonderful and amazing nights.

The red carpet is one crucial part of the event that is mostly not ignored. Celebrities and stakeholders show off their beautiful ensembles while giving credits to their fashion designers.

Over the years, Pulse.com.gh has rated who amongst these celebrities made the list for either the best-dressed or worst-dressed for the shows.

This year's awards nights were no exception, while some looked stunning for the nights, others looked what we term either too casual or they just had a bad day.

Interestingly, some of our celebrities who appeared on our list for worst-dressed for one night recovered from that list to the best dressed on another night.

They probably got themselves checked and corrected their looks for the second time.

Check our list of celebs who recovered from the list of worst-dressed to the best-dressed.

Efya

Unfortunately, Efya couldn't catch our eyes with her first look on the red carpet. She is a trendsetter and so we expected her to do better.

Efya

However, her reptile look for the Day 2 caught out attention. We love her long hair, wild makeup and black heels.

Efya's VGMA second look

Kidi

That morning coat or pool party outfit was a big no for an “Enjoyment” artiste like Kidi.

KiDi

Poorly dressed on one night, he decided to go back to what we know him for, the real 'Akata' musician. From head to toe, we love everything that clothed the body.

KiDi

AJ Sarpong

It would have been okay if the outfit was only a black dress but the whole bow-looking bandana for the waist destroyed everything.

AJ Sarpong

AJ, however, recovered with the pink long simple gown. She looked more classy and amazing for the night.