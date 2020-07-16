Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene recently announced the arrival of her baby on Instagram.

The actress has shown us that you can be pregnant and still look stunning and classy in your outfits.

We love how she is not letting the pregnancy getting in the way of her style game.

Victoria slayed like the slay queen she is from head to toe and we are totally here for moments like this.

She is indeed showing pregnant women out there that they can also glam, look elegant and classy during this period.

Check photos below and share your comments with us.

