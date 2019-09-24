Being the only black model among the cast, Victoria showcased her creativity to the world as fashion lovers and enthusiasts met to view the Spring collection.

The collections also offer more sensible daywear options, obviously filtered through the Beccarias’ romantic lens. For Spring, there were fresh, short scalloped dresses in broderie anglaise; prim pleated skirts in practical stretch cotton; and little sundresses with ruffled skirts in crisp poplin, cut in roomy yet feminine shapes that could fit diverse body types.

Speaking to the press, Luisa’s daughter, Lucilla said, “We dress mothers and daughters, different generations. Our creations are beautifully age-friendly.” Diversity was also an issue the designers addressed head-on this season, casting fresh-faced models of various ethnicities, who all looked ravishing in their creations. It made for a joyous celebration of modern feminine grace.

